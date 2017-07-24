Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Purpose tour. Why? He does not feel like it. And if Adele can cancel 2 shows for 100,000 fans apiece, why not top her and cancel 14 shows? Two of the shows he cancelled were here in New York at the Meadowlands.

Bieber’s people wrote on Facebook: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase”

This is the new era of entertainment. I mean, you don’t need a good excuse except you’re tired, or you’re having too much fun not performing. Maybe one of his tattoos was itching or something. Maybe he’s pregnant.

Well, to all the people in the towns where Biebs cancelled– trying listening to some real music and forget this clown.

As Justin’s mom wrote on Twitter today around noon eastern time: “Think twice about what you’re sowing today. You will reap it back.”