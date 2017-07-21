Home Music Queen Fans– Even Monica Lewinsky– Are Having a Ball with Anthony Scaramucci’s...

by -
0 108

Queen fans are having a ball this afternoon with the name of Donald Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.


His Italian last name is derived from the Italian scaramouche. Probably every human who listens to the radio and is under 65 has one immediate reference when they hear that word: Queen’s epic classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”


The lyrics are “Scaramouche/Scaramouche/Will you do the fandango/thunderbolts and lightning/very very frightening/Me.”


In Italian, a Scaramouche is like a court jester. He’s considered the clown of the Italian comedia della’arte.

There was no greater Scaramouche than Scaramucci’s predecessor, Sean Spicer. Melissa McCarthy did the fandango– a cute little dance for two– on her, to great applause.

Of course the main refrain of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is “nothing really matters/to me.”

We’ll see how that holds up in the coming weeks!

 

 

Similar articles
Politics
0 653

by -
Music
0 650

by -

Leave a Reply

Print This Post Print This Post
©