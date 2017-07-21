Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s gifted musical son, will release his first solo album in October. Listen to the first track, “All About Waiting” right here:

The album is called “In///Parallel” and will be released October 6th on BMG Records.

Dhani follows Julian Lennon, Sean Lennon, and James McCartney in the Beatles legacy, sons of the Fab Four who’ve released their own albums. Dhani’s already had a solid career as a film score composer having worked on Beautiful Creatures” and “Learning to Drive,” “The Divide,” “Outsiders,” and “Good Girls Revolt.”

With his mother Olivia Harrison he has also been a great keeper of his father’s flame, carefully re-releasing George Harrison’s catalog and participating in or organizing events like “The Concert for George.” A couple of years I took the picture here at Lincoln Center when Dhani played with Paul McCartney at an event honoring Stella McCartney. He referred to Stella as his “big sister.”

The track here sounds terrific. We’re all in for Dhani Harrison!

PS Here’s another potential track for the record. Dhani and Paul Hicks wrote “The Sharp Knife” for the indie movie “Seattle Road”

