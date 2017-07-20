OJ Simpson’s parole hearing in Nevada is taking place right now. He’s been in jail for 9 years for a robbery gone wrong when he tried to back– with a weapon–souvenirs he thought belonged to him.

He never went to jail for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in 1994. He was acquitted by a criminal jury but held accountable for them by a civil jury.

Everyone cashed in the OJ Simpson murders, from OJ himself to a cast of characters including Kato Kaelin, Faye Resnick and even Kris Kardashian Jenner who loves to use tidbits from that story to fuel her celebrity.

Even OJ’s sister flogged a book proposal at the time. Nicole Brown’s family sold videos of Nicole and OJ’s wedding. Nicole’s sisters started a charity and ran it into the ground.