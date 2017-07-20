Shock: Chester Bennington, Lead Singer of Hugely Successful Linkin Park, Commits Suicide
TMZ reports that Chester Bennington, 41, leader of Linkin Park, has committed suicide. He was found in his Rancho Palos Verdes home this morning. Bennington had six children and a history of depression. Linkin Park was one of the most successful rock groups of the 2000s and 2010s. What a shame.
I was not a follower of Linkin Park per se, but I’ll tell you this: their releases literally SAVED the last regime at Warner Music Group, the Bronfman-Lyor Cohen group. They had almost no hits during their run except for Linkin Park.
Recently Bennington posted this Tweet after the suicide of his friend Chris Cornell.
With all of my love @chriscornell. pic.twitter.com/NFz0dnxfp8
— Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) May 18, 2017