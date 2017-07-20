“American Idol” is coming back, there is nothing we can do about it. Today, it was announced officially that Ryan Seacrest was returning as host, this time on ABC. But really, we knew that almost a day after Seacrest joined Kelly Ripa on ABC’s “Live.” It was part of his deal.

But why is “American Idol” coming back? No one wants it, no one. Once a ratings juggernaut– 2006 was its high mark year– “Idol” limped to its conclusion in 2016 with 11 million viewers. And they may not have actually been aware the TV was on. “Idol” went off a cliff in 2014 and never recovered. Between 2011 and 2016, 15 million viewers left. They are not coming back.

Can you name the winners of “American Idol”? Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson (was not the winner her year), Fantasia are the names that come to mind. In those early days, “Idol” winners went directly to Clive Davis, who made them into stars. But as the years went on, the winners weren’t very idol-worthy. Some, like Phillip Phillips, had one off hits. But after Jordin Sparks in 2007, the winners are not memorable. Anyone know

Scotty McCreery?

Candice Glover?

Caleb Johnson?

Nick Fradiani?

Trent Harmon?

No.

And to make matters worse, NBC’s The Voice has signed up Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson for the next two rounds. So if you’re so nostalgic for “American Idol” you can watch the former winners right there. Katy Perry? We love her. But it’s unclear what her contribution ratings wise will be.

“American Idol”? It’s good for me. There will be plenty of headlines about the ratings. But for the audience? It seems like a waste of time.