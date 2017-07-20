OJ Simpson has been paroled by the Nevada Board of Corrections. He will be released on October 1st despite — well, everything. The Parole Board felt that nine years was enough.

Simpson will now face the real world. For one thing, the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown who have a $31 million civil judgement against him. If Simpson tries to earn a penny, they will be right there.

Simpson will return to Florida, where his home and pension cannot be attached in that judgement.

A lot of people are joking on Twitter that he’ll wind up playing golf with Donald Trump. That would be the biggest PR mistake in history. Simpson is a pariah. No matter what happens, he’s the killer of two people. The other big joke is that now he can return to the search for “the real murderers.”

Let the next chapter begin..,