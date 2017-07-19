These aren’t just Rumours: Fleetwood Mac will be the MusiCares Person of the Year recipients this year. The Grammy centric all star celebration will take place January 26th at Radio City Music Hall because the Grammys are back in New York.

Hats off to Irving Azoff. The reunited Mac just played his big mega concerts in Los Angeles, and are heading here t0 CitiField this month to join Azoff’s other superstar acts for his Concerts East– with The Eagles, Steely Dan, Earth Wind & Fire, the Doobies, and Journey.

Fleetwood Mac has been together in some form since before I was in high school. But in 1975, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie, and magie happened. A zillion records sold later, from “Rumours” and beyond, the Macs have proven to be everlasting.

Now we’ll wait and see which performers sing which Mac songs. Courtney Love should do “Silver Springs,” for sure.

The evening’s tribute chairs include Shelli and Irving Azoff, Dorothy and Martin Bandier, Kristin and James Dolan. Grammy chief Neil Portnow will preside, with aplomb. Tickets should sell out like immediately if they haven’t already!

