Christopher Nolan may finally get his Oscar.

Word from press screenings of “Dunkirk,” which opens Friday, is that Nolan has directed a masterpiece. On Rotten Tomatoes, there is only negative review among 40. That’s a 98.

I’m looking forward to seeing Nolan’s work tonight (Tuesday). But after seeing him make so many good films– from “Memento” to “Interstellar” with the “Dark Knight” films in between, this will be a nice pay off. Seventeen years have passed since “Memento.” That’s a long wait for real recognition.

The word from screenings also is that Harry Styles, of One Direction fame, is very good in his movie debut. I said this months ago– that Styles would turn out to an actor and not so much a solo pop star. His self titled debut album struggled to stay on the charts. It yielded just one single, “Sign of the Times,” which was not a breakout hit. But Styles may get the last laugh as an in demand actor.

More on “Dunkirk” and Styles Tuesday night. But it does seem a high bar has been set for the 2018 Oscars.