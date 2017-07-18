We’re just 8 days away from Leonardo DiCaprio’s annual St. Tropez gala to raise money for the environment. Since his LDF Foundation doesn’t file a Form 990, no one really knows how much money comes in or where it goes. And last year, the event was underwritten by Julius Baer Bank of Switzerland, which was fined $547 MILLION by the US Government for tax evasion in 2016. This past June, Jorge Luis Arzuaga, an Argentine national and former managing director at Julius Baer, pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy in the Brooklyn federal court. He admitted to arranging transfers of over $25 million in bribes and kickbacks from 2010 to 2015.

DiCaprio himself is still caught up in the 1MDB Malaysia fund scandal that involved financing of his movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Those investigations continue as Leo was forced recently to return paintings and jewelry he received from the principals in that scheme.

PRIME SEATING: in the front rows. PREMIUM SEATING: very well placed in the room (central but not the front rows). PREFERRED SEATING: will be slightly further back but with good views of the stage. For the July 26th gala, Leo is offering different sets of tickets and prices if you’re going to be in that neck of the woods.

here are the prices: