Leonardo DiCaprio Readies for St. Tropez Gala: Lowest Ticket Price $10,436 for Preferred Seating “Slightly Further Back with Good Views of Stage”
We’re just 8 days away from Leonardo DiCaprio’s annual St. Tropez gala to raise money for the environment. Since his LDF Foundation doesn’t file a Form 990, no one really knows how much money comes in or where it goes. And last year, the event was underwritten by Julius Baer Bank of Switzerland, which was fined $547 MILLION by the US Government for tax evasion in 2016.
This past June, Jorge Luis Arzuaga, an Argentine national and former managing director at Julius Baer, pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy in the Brooklyn federal court. He admitted to arranging transfers of over $25 million in bribes and kickbacks from 2010 to 2015.
DiCaprio himself is still caught up in the 1MDB Malaysia fund scandal that involved financing of his movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Those investigations continue as Leo was forced recently to return paintings and jewelry he received from the principals in that scheme.
For the July 26th gala, Leo is offering different sets of tickets and prices if you’re going to be in that neck of the woods.
PRIME SEATING: in the front rows.
PREMIUM SEATING: very well placed in the room (central but not the front rows).
PREFERRED SEATING: will be slightly further back but with good views of the stage.
here are the prices:
TICKET OPTIONS:
- Ticket at £8,000 per person
(preferred dinner seating, listing on printed materials)
- Gorilla Protector Ticket at £12,000 per person
(premium dinner seating, “Gorilla Protector” listing on printed materials)
- Shark Protector Ticket at £18,000 per person
(prime dinner seating, “Shark Protector” listing on printed materials)
- Tiger Protector Ticket at £25,000 per person
(premier dinner seating, “Tiger Protector” listing on printed materials)
TABLE OPTIONS
RAINFOREST STEWARD PACKAGE(S)
preferred dinner seating for 10 guests, “Rainforest Steward” listing on printed materials
OCEAN STEWARD PACKAGE(S)
preferred dinner seating for 10 guests, “Ocean Steward” listing on printed materials
£100,000
EARTH PROTECTOR PACKAGE(S)
premium dinner seating for 12 guests, “Earth Protector” listing on printed materials
£150,000
GRAND EARTH PROTECTOR PACKAGE(S)
prime dinner seating for 12 guests,
“Grand Earth Protector”
listing on printed materials
£200,000