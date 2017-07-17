Tony winner Cynthia Erivo was a knock out Saturday night in the Hamptons. She sang a knockout version of the Beatles’ “Let it Be” at Russell Simmons’ annual Art for Life gala in a huge tent near the beach. It was quite a night, with Chuck D of Public Enemy also energizing the crowd that included Nickelodeon’s star exec Marva Smalls, philanthropist Don Peebles and wife Katrina, Fab Five Freddy, Sirius XM’s Tracey Jordan, Andre Harrell, and Jason Binn. Soledad O’Brien hosted, and $1.1 million was raised for Russell’s RUSH Philanthropic.

See Cynthia here. She is a super-dooper star:



MORE CHARITY— NEXT MONDAY in New York check out Taste of Hope’s Broadway night. Lots of stars coming for a great cause…