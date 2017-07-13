Home Celebrity Kellyanne Conway Returns to TV Looking More Refreshed Than a Gambling Website:...

by -
0 64

kellyanne preop

Kellyanne Conway, one of the most deplorable people on the planet, I’m calling your doctor. Kellyanne returned to TV last night looking more refreshed than a gambling website. Let’s say she’s got a whole new browser. Crime pays, baby! Where are all her bags? In the overhead compartment? They are clearly checked. Kellyanne is ready for a new round of lying. Good work!

kellyanne post op

Similar articles
Television
0 92

by -
Television
0 123

by -

Leave a Reply

Print This Post Print This Post
©