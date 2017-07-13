Here’s a partial list. Keep refreshing for full list….

The big three networks produced only 2 shows worthy of Emmy noms: “This is Us” and “Black-ish.” CBS shows garnered not one nominee, but the Tiffany network will host the Emmys anyway.

Congrats to Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, each nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy for “Grace and Frankie.” Some snubs, but most of the nominees were as expected…

Drama

Better Call Saul

This Is Us (NBC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Westworld (HBO)

House of Cards (Showtime)

Comedy

Veep (HBO)

Master of None (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Atlanta (FX)

Modern Family

Silicon Valley



Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Feud (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

Best Actor, Drama

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Best Actor, Comedy

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Zach Galifinakis (Baskets)

Best Actress, Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Ellie Kemper (Kimmy Schmidt)



Best Actress, Drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)



Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Regina King (American Crime)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Judy Davis (Feud)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)



Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)



Best TV Movie

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

Best Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)