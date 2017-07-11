I’ve lost count of Van Morrison’s renditions of Sam Cooke’s classic “Bring it On Home to Me.” There was a great live version back in 1974, and I see others floating around YouTube. But now Van the Man has done it again, with Jeff Beck on blistering guitar, plus a lot of other surprises as this wonderful record unfurls. Van releases a new album every year. This fall it will be “Roll with the Punches,” a collection of blues and jazz cover songs. He can’t write an album of new songs every year, for gosh sakes. Anyway, I can listen to Van sing anything, at any time. He’s the best.

Here’s the track list for “Roll” which appears on September 22nd.

1) Roll With the Punches (Van Morrison & Don Black)

2) Transformation (Van Morrison)

3) I Can Tell (Bo Diddley & Samuel Bernard Smith)

4) Stormy Monday/Lonely Avenue (Stormy Monday–T-Bone

Walker/Lonely Avenue–Doc Pomus)

5) Goin’ To Chicago (Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing)

6) Fame (Van Morrison)

7) Too Much Trouble (Van Morrison)

8) Bring It On Home To Me (Sam Cooke)

9) Ordinary People (Van Morrison)

10) How Far From God (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)

11) Teardrops From My Eyes (Rudy Toombs)

12) Automobile Blues (Lightnin’ Hopkins)

13) Benediction (Mose Allison)

14) Mean Old World (Little Walter)

15) Ride On Josephine (Bo Diddley)