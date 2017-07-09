Leonardo DiCaprio? Remember when he was the darling of Sony Pictures? We learned in the infamous hack they were flying him around on private planes for no reason.

Well, this weekend Sony gained two new heart throbs. Leo is yesterday’s news.

Tom Holland aka Peter Parker and Ansel Elgort aka Baby– stars respectively of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Baby Driver”– have saved the studio.

In Holland’s case, he’s bigger than James Bond and almost all other Spider-men except Tobey Maguire’s original film.

“Homecoming” is landing a $117 million weekend. Numbers are coming in. Stay tuned. Keep refreshing…