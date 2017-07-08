One of the great things about Sirius XM’s Beatles channel is that they are deep dives into Ringo Starr’s solo career. We’re not just hearing “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Photograph,” but lots of terrific tracks from Ringo’s many solo albums.

On the occasion of his 77th birthday on Friday, Ringo released “Give More Love,” the title track from a new forthcoming album full of guest stars from Joe Walsh and Peter Frampton to Paul McCartney. The album comes in September. Meantime, the song is very catchy. Peace and love, Ringo! Happy Birthday!