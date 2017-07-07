Kesha’s new single “Praying” comes finally after her public dispute with producer Dr. Luke, whom she claims raped her and held back her career. Dr. Luke denies all allegations and has countersued. He’s also lost his gig at Sony Music. Other pop stars who’ve taken Kesha’s side include Lady Gaga, Adele and Taylor Swift.

“Praying” is number 2 on iTunes and has scored over 6 million YouTube views since it was released last night.