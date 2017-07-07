Amazon is going one way with films– classy, upscale, Oscar level.

Netflix seems interested in going another way. They have a long term deal with Adam Sandler. Now this: Ben Stiller will co-produce a comedy called “Eggplant Emoji” about a bunch of teen guys who go on a camping trip. Hilarity ensues when one of them accidentally cuts off his penis.

I mean, it’s too funny! You have to be there!

Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider wrote the screenplay, Jake Szymanski directs. Stiller co-produces with Nicky Weinstock, Kyle Newacheck, Anders Holm, Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Ross Dinerstein.

By the way, the kid who loses his member is of course described as chubby, “a soft chocolate chip cookie.” In other words, he’s the fat kid– a teen Jonah Hill or Josh Gad, or the late Flounder from “Animal House.” He’s not the Ryan Reynolds guy. He never is.