Lunchbox Lewis provides the rap, Wyclef Jean and team bring the disco. I swear, play this a couple of times and you are never going to forget “What Happened to Love?” THIS is a dance song. Wyclef’s “Carnival 3” is coming September 15th and features a track sung by Emeli Sande and another with Teddy Riley. Wyclef has written a lot of terrific songs over the years. He got suckered into politics. Everyone makes mistakes. Now he’s back with the music!