Spiderman is back. Think you’ve heard this story before? Five times, in fact, plus that darned Broadway musical. Don’t want to hear it again? You do, trust me.

Spidey aka Peter Parker has been taken over by Marvel. He wants be an Avenger, and Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr. Is more than willing to help.

Luckily Tony has a willing player in Tom Holland, 21 year old Brit phenom who’s both fresh faced and chiseled. Holland unlike Andrew Garfield seems like he wants to be there. He matches Tobey Maguire’s joie de vivre and gusto. Hes very accessible and fun to watch. An excellent choice and one who will wear well for more installments.

The best SpiderMan in ages. A clear hit for Sony. More to come. Keep refreshing.