Small World: Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Run Into Clive Davis On First Class Flight to Italy
It’s just your typical flight to Italy. Patti Scialfa posted this picture to Instagram. She and hubby Bruce Springsteen ran into Clive Davis in first class. This is what it’s like in the alternate universe. It’s nice! Of course, Clive and Bruce go back to Day 1, when Clive — this is true– suggested Bruce “move around more” on stage and just stand and play the guitar. Now they’re all Dancing in the Dark. And flying high!