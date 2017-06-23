Big news that Mariah Carey’s cameo got cut from “The House.” I guess Will Ferrell is telling the story now.

We told you in 2016. You weren’t listening.

Now Will says Mariah was “borderline abusive.”

Apparently, Mariah — playing herself– was supposed to get “killed.” Huh? She didn’t want to do it. I don’t blame her. She’s supposed to have said: ““I don’t feel like my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them, like Wonder Woman?”

Good idea, Mariah. Bad idea to try and kill Mariah. She’s a survivor. We’ll see how “The House” does without her.