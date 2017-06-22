“Transformers: Dead Men Tell No Tales”– no, that’s not it. “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” that was 2014 and it opened on Friday June 27th in over 4000 theaters with $47 million.

Last night, “Transformers: Please Stop Making These Movies” took in a paltry $15 million in over 4000 theaters.

Are we getting a hint?

Hasbro is very invested in these movies, and the real money comes from the merchandise. But if the movie is panned and ignored, it’s not good for the brand. Something tells me there’s going to be a re-think on the “Transformers” movies (I am proud to say I have never seen one of the five) before another one is made.