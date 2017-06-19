Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones interview was trounced. It came in fourth last night, after “60 Minutes,” golf championships, and a rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Kelly raked in a puny 3.53 million viewers. By contrast “60 Minutes” had 5.31 million. The rerun had a 3.71. The golf championship had 6 million viewers.

It’s hard to say if anyone started with Kelly and then switched when she was done. Then you would have missed Keith Morrison’s bizarre travelogue of New Zealand. I didn’t check the fine print to see who paid for it.

As for Kelly, Jones is just a despicable mad man. No one right minded person was interested. They were happier watching dogs, cats and babies doing silly things.