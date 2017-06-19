Ratings: Megyn Kelly – Alex Jones Interview Comes in Very Low, Beaten by “60 Minutes,” Golf, Rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos
Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones interview was trounced. It came in fourth last night, after “60 Minutes,” golf championships, and a rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos.
Kelly raked in a puny 3.53 million viewers. By contrast “60 Minutes” had 5.31 million. The rerun had a 3.71. The golf championship had 6 million viewers.
It’s hard to say if anyone started with Kelly and then switched when she was done. Then you would have missed Keith Morrison’s bizarre travelogue of New Zealand. I didn’t check the fine print to see who paid for it.
As for Kelly, Jones is just a despicable mad man. No one right minded person was interested. They were happier watching dogs, cats and babies doing silly things.