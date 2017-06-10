Yes, it’s a bad time in the world. Months and months of political chaos. LeBron James fighting for Cleveland’s life. And now this:

The monotonous, grating voice of Justin Bieber now occupy the top 3 singles on iTunes. The most odious pop star of this generation has bleated his way to a hat trick on the charts.

At number 1, it’s David Guetta’s new release, “2 U,” featuring Justin. At number 2, there’s a Spanish track called “Despacito” in which Bieber is remixed into a lively number from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

For number 3, there’s “I’m the One,” in which Bieber is leveraged with Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo.

None of the singles are his own releases. On all three, he’s the guest star. But his name on the recording, so you can’t avoid it.

All of this is the devilish work of manager Scooter Braun, who should get credit for sticking his Bieber in all the right places. On “Despacito” he’s been turned into the mall food court version of Enrique Iglesias, which is evil genius.

Bieber even managed to get on Ariana Grande’s Manchester UK charity concert last week– because Braun manages both of them. His appearance was perfunctory at best, eclipsed by most of the other acts.

So what’s next? Kennedy Center honors? Hey, why not at this point?

PS Braun is very smart. Look at this video. It already 7.2 million views. Are we surprised? Turn the volume down for future listenings.

