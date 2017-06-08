Taylor Swift Announces Her Back Catalog Returns to Streaming Services at Midnight
Taylor Swift is back. She’s putting her whole catalog back on Spotify and other streaming services tonight at midnight. She says that with her “1989” album hitting 10 million in sales, she might as well go for it. Also streaming has taken over the business since “1989” was released. To be realistic, Taylor must do this. She’s releasing new music soon. And if the Beatles can embrace streaming, certainly Taylor Swift can.