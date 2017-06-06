EXCLUSIVE Sarah Jessica Parker is putting a toe back in the indie film world. The “Divorce” and “Sex in the City” star is co-producing and starring in a new dramedy about a woman grappling with a terminal illness.

Still untitled, the film stars Parker as Vivienne, a musician with a terminal illness who reflects on life. Sounds grim, but there’s music and a couple of twists no doubt since the screenplay is from “House of Cards” executive story editor Laura Eason. Eason is also a talented playwright with lots of solid credits including a play I really liked last year called “Sex with Strangers” starring Anna Gunn and Billy Magnussen. Fabien Constant is the director.

Parker is co-producing with Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino. Shooting begins mid-July, after which presumably Parker goes back to HBO’s “Divorce.”