Donald Trump has issued a bunch of hysterical (not funny, the insane kind) Tweets this morning. The worst of them is one criticizing London mayor Sadiq Khan for a statement he made after the London Bridge attacks. This is just my opinion– Trump would never dare say such things if the mayor were white. And not a member of the Muslim faith. Boris Johnson? Kenneth Livingstone? Trump would have rushed to kiss their sticky wickets.

This is simply unacceptable. Imagine the head of another country speaking out against an American mayor after a terrorist attack. Trump is the most embarrassing American who’s ever held an elected office– and that’s saying a lot.

In other news, Trump also declared his Travel Ban to be a “Travel Ban” in several messages. Previously, he denied it was a Travel Ban.