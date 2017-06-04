Biggest debut ever for female director. Biggest debut ever for standalone comic book movie. With a female star. And with highest critics’ rating.

All these kudos and records go to Patty Jenkins, who directed “Wonder Woman” to an outsize $100 million opening weekend. Warner Brothers and DC Comics are uncorking Champagne. It’s like the old days. A real movie. A real hit. Shazam!

It’s a wonderful occasion when movie magic strikes. After WB’s “King Arthur” debacle, it’s extra sweet!

So get ready for at least two more “Wonder Woman” movies– not to mention “Justice League” this winter with Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot featured. DC Comics finally gets a boost like Marvel. And now “Justice League” is being retooled by Joss Whedon, who gave “The Avengers” their mojo for Marvel.

Elsewhere: despite bad reviews and basic apathy from US audiences, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” now has $500 million worldwide.

Fox has an animated hit in “Captain Underpants.” The movie has a very good soundtrack including a cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Think” by Adam Lambert.