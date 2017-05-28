Cannes Awards: Sofia Coppola Scores a First, Joaquin Phoenix Wins, Nicole Kidman Celebrated
The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival is over. The winner of the Palme D’or is The Square by Ruben Ostlund. Sofia Coppola is the first American woman ever and the second woman in the world to win Best Director “The Beguiled.” Joaquin Phoenix and Diane Kruger won Best Actor and Actress, respectively. Nicole Kidman was given an award just for being fabulous. D’accord!
Overall, though, it was a dull festival. The movies did not seem exciting, and the overall mood was pensive. No one made any wild statements at press conferences. There were no surprise appearances. The nicest party seems like it was for the festival’s 70th anniversary. The amFAR shindig was reduced to models and reality stars, well below amFAR from the early days. Even Elton John didn’t show up, and he lives in town.
FEATURE FILMS
PALME D’OR
THE SQUARE by Ruben ÖSTLUND
70th Anniversary Award
Nicole KIDMAN
GRAND PRIX
120 BATTEMENTS PAR MINUTE (BPM – Beats Per Minute)
by Robin CAMPILLO
BEST DIRECTOR
Sofia COPPOLA for THE BEGUILED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR
Joaquin PHOENIX in YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE by Lynne RAMSAY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS
Diane KRUGER in AUS DEM NICHTS (In The Fade) by Fatih AKIN
JURY PRIZE
NELYUBOV (Loveless) by Andrey ZVYAGINTSEV
BEST SCREENPLAY EX-ÆQUO
Yorgos LANTHIMOS and Efthimis FILIPPOU
for THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
Lynne RAMSAY
for YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE
SHORT FILMS
PALME D’OR
XIAO CHENG ER YUE (A Gentle Night) by QIU Yang
MENTION DISTINCTION BY THE JURY
KATTO (The Ceiling) by Teppo AIRAKSINEN
CAMÉRA D’OR
JEUNE FEMME (Montparnasse Bienvenüe) by Léonor SERRAILLE
presented at UN CERTAIN REGARD
The CST Jury decided to award the VULCAIN PRIZE FOR ARTIST-TECHNICIAN to: Josefin ASBERG for her remarkable artistic contribution to match the inventiveness of the film THE SQUARE.