The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival is over. The winner of the Palme D’or is The Square by Ruben Ostlund. Sofia Coppola is the first American woman ever and the second woman in the world to win Best Director “The Beguiled.” Joaquin Phoenix and Diane Kruger won Best Actor and Actress, respectively. Nicole Kidman was given an award just for being fabulous. D’accord!

Overall, though, it was a dull festival. The movies did not seem exciting, and the overall mood was pensive. No one made any wild statements at press conferences. There were no surprise appearances. The nicest party seems like it was for the festival’s 70th anniversary. The amFAR shindig was reduced to models and reality stars, well below amFAR from the early days. Even Elton John didn’t show up, and he lives in town.

FEATURE FILMS

PALME D’OR

THE SQUARE by Ruben ÖSTLUND

70th Anniversary Award

Nicole KIDMAN

GRAND PRIX

120 BATTEMENTS PAR MINUTE (BPM – Beats Per Minute)

by Robin CAMPILLO

BEST DIRECTOR

Sofia COPPOLA for THE BEGUILED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Joaquin PHOENIX in YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE by Lynne RAMSAY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

Diane KRUGER in AUS DEM NICHTS (In The Fade) by Fatih AKIN

JURY PRIZE

NELYUBOV (Loveless) by Andrey ZVYAGINTSEV

BEST SCREENPLAY EX-ÆQUO

Yorgos LANTHIMOS and Efthimis FILIPPOU

for THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER

Lynne RAMSAY

for YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE

SHORT FILMS

PALME D’OR

XIAO CHENG ER YUE (A Gentle Night) by QIU Yang

MENTION DISTINCTION BY THE JURY

KATTO (The Ceiling) by Teppo AIRAKSINEN

CAMÉRA D’OR

JEUNE FEMME (Montparnasse Bienvenüe) by Léonor SERRAILLE

presented at UN CERTAIN REGARD

The CST Jury decided to award the VULCAIN PRIZE FOR ARTIST-TECHNICIAN to: Josefin ASBERG for her remarkable artistic contribution to match the inventiveness of the film THE SQUARE.