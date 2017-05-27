The early returns are in. “Baywatch: The Movie” has sunk with the Rock, like a rock. The ill conceived TV adaptation has drowned with just $5.7 million on Friday night, and a total from Wednesday previews and Thursday of just over $10 million. All the abs in China won’t save this thing.

Meanwhile “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” made $19 million Friday night, plus $5 mil from Thursday previews. Lowest numbers since the original movie back in 1931 when Depp was just coming off “21 Jump Street,” the TV series, and didn’t own an island.

