Sean Hannity– please stop it. What the heck is going on? You’re having a public meltdown. Get off the Seth Rich story and come back to planet Earth. Seriously, I worked with Sean at Fox News and I liked him. (Don’t shoot me!) I don’t agree with him, that’s different. But when this kind of Twitter stuff starts, it’s time to go to the mattresses (or something). Please, someone give this man a chocolate malted and tell him to calm down.

ADDED: Cars.com has pulled advertising from Hannity’s show. He’s obviously convinced that this is the beginning of the end, as it was with O’Reilly. Not necessarily. He needs a crisis manager.