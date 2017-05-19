Hollywood is Castro convertible: the DVD premiere of “Fate of the Furious” will take place in Havana, Cuba next month. Universal Pictures is taking a junket of reporters down there for the first ever Cuba Hollywood premiere. (I wanted to go– they were full up.)

I know what you’re thinking– have they seen “The Godfather, Part 2”?

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock and possible presidential candidate, Vin Diesel, maybe Charlize Theron, and other members of the $200 million plus grossing hit will head to Havana for the good times. It’s unclear if the press junket will include outlets like “Entertainment Tonight” or “Access Hollywood.”

The reason for the Cuba premiere: there’s a race scene in the movie set in Havana.



The opening sequence was actually shot in Cuba, the first time an American movie shot anything in the Communist country since Barack Obama’s trade embargo was lifted.

Hey– the world is changing. And after all, “Fate of the Furious” does come from ‘Universal’ Pictures. They’re living up to the name!

PS They are still Communists, right? The ‘red’ carpet will have a lot of meaning!