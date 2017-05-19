Carla Bruni is a beautiful woman with a terrible problem. She’s the Florence Foster Jenkins of France. She can’t sing. Yet she continues to release new music, new videos, hoping someone will take her seriously. In this case, the wife of former French president Sarkozy has hired David Foster (no relation to Florence) to lavishly orchestrate around her singing Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” I wish we could actually have silence! Foster is no fool. The Sarkozys have money. He has a studio. They’re going to release a whole album of this stuff in the fall. Maybe Trump will have obliterated us by then and we won’t have to hear it.

This is what money buys: