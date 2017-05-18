The movie version of “Baywatch” may indeed be a lot of fun. We won’t know until next Monday, when Paramount shows it to the press. The Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron surf n turf epic is rated R, said to be raunchy and quite unlike the original TV show.

Think “21 Jump Street.” That’s what the filmmakers are aiming for.

But the scheduled premiere for Times Square in New York has been cancelled. “Baywatch” has already had its premiere, in Miami, on May 13th. Miami? Why? The movie is set in Los Angeles.

The Times Square premiere was supposed to accommodate Johnson’s schedule. But then that didn’t work, I’m told.

That’s a good line, and we’ll take it. But when movies don’t premiere in New York or Los Angeles, that usually means they’re not so good, The studio is keeping them away from major press. “Baywatch” is going to sink or swim on the basis of interest and word of mouth. Reviews are not going to part of the game.

These TV show adaptations are an iffy business. Recently, “CHiPS” went down in flames. My guess is “Baywatch” will have a decent first weekend, then fade quickly. It’s certainly eligible for the Razzies.

But hey– you never know.