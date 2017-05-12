NBC is wrecking plans for ABC to bring back “American Idol.”

In the last two days, NBC has hired “Idol” alums Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson as judges on “The Voice.”

So much for “Idol” nostalgia. NBC also has “Idol” creator and most famous judge Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent.” And Jennifer Lopez is on NBC’s “Shades of Blue.” They’re not going to let her leave.

That doesn’t leave much for ABC besides Ryan Seacrest. They could bring back Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, I suppose. With Blake Shelton maybe taking a break, Keith Urban would be a natural for “The Voice.”

But Hudson and Clarkson are the two biggest “Idol” names. The next tier would include Carrie Underwood, Fantasia, and then a whole raft of nice people who you kinda remember like Philip Phillips, Chris Daughtry, the Taylor guy with the grey hair, Ruben Studdard. Hmmm…