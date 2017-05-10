Last night, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and of course Donald Trump handed comedy gold to the show and the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” You can only imagine the writers’ room today.

In real life, so to speak, Spicer and Conway, delivered the news about the firing of FBI director James Comey outside, in the dark, trying to hide from reporters. Yes, this really happened.

It’s like a gift that never stops giving. Melissa McCarthy as Spicer, Kate McKinnon as Conway, and Alec Baldwin as Trump now have the makings of something so wonderful that I’m already laughing, you are, too. It’s almost like virtual comedy. Almost nothing those great actors can do will equal what you can imagine.

According to the Washington Post:

For more than three hours, Spicer and his staff had been scrambling to answer that question. Spicer had wanted to drop the bombshell news in an emailed statement, but it was not transmitting quickly enough, so he ended up standing in the doorway of the press office around 5:40 p.m. and shouting a statement to reporters who happened to be nearby. He then vanished, with his staff locking the door leading to his office. The press staff said that Spicer might do a briefing, then announced that he definitely wouldn’t say anything more that night. But as Democrats and Republicans began to criticize and question the firing with increasing levels of alarm, Spicer and two prominent spokeswomen were suddenly speed-walking up the White House drive to defend the president on CNN, Fox News and Fox Business.

“Another Tuesday at the White House,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders quipped as she finished speaking on Fox News from its outdoor set, as the voice of Kellyanne Conway continued to spar with CNN’s Anderson Cooper from the next booth over.

After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes behind these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged.

“Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off,” he ordered. “We’ll take care of this. … Can you just turn that light off?”

Spicer got his wish and was soon standing in near darkness between two tall hedges, with more than a dozen reporters closely gathered around him. For 10 minutes, he responded to a flurry of questions, vacillating between light-hearted asides and clear frustration with getting the same questions over and over again.

“SNL,” we are all waiting.