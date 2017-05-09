Is it Gotterdammerung for the Kardashians? And do they even know what that is?

On Sunday, “Keeping Up with Kardashians,” the mother ship of all things crass, lost another 100,000 viewers from the prior week. In total viewers, the K’s finished 18th out of the top 25 cable shows. One of the few shows they beat– narrowly– were the “MTV Movie and TV Awards.”

At the same time, Caitlyn Jenner’s “The Secrets of My Life” has dropped to number 399 on amazon among all hardcover books. It’s number 900 on the Kindle list.

It’s not over til the fat lady sings, of course. Except in the Kardashians’ world, the fat lady would have already had liposuction, so no one would know when the real end was. But it’s getting closer. I still say, Should they kill off a cast member? It works in daytime, and you can always bring them back.