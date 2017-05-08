Rosie O’Donnell is a devoted mother with a desperate situation. Her adopted daughter Chelsea has not been in touch with her in a long time. Chelsea, however, has learned that she can make money selling made up stories to the tabloids and to TV. It’s heartbreaking. Now Rosie is addressing Daily Mail writer Louise Boyle on her website. Boyle sent Rosie a list of crazy accusations from Chelsea for verification.

Rosie has responded to Boyle, citing Chelsea’s mental illness, her addiction to heroin at birth, and her “self hatred.” Rosie writes: “she is very sick

she is not capable of truth or reason.” I do hope Boyle takes this to heart. Rosie is one of the kindest and most decent people I’ve ever known. It’s hard enough to deal with children, especially when they’re in trouble. But to deal with it publicly, and have a media organization fueling the problem– that’s just beyond.

Here’s what Rosie posted:

dear louise

May 1, 2017

chelsea is mentally ill

has been in and out of hospitals most of her life

born addicted to heroin –

she has had a tough road

as for her comments –

i assume u r paying her –

which is why she is selling these tales to you

unfounded – untrue – and desperate

do what you like louise –

as this is the job u have

but know

she is very sick

she is not capable of truth or reason

she has not been in touch with anyone

since her husband tried to extort 9000 dollars from this family

the day after the lesion in her frontal lobe was detected

she then did an inside edition interview for money

and disappeared

and now has a story for u

as a mother – my request is that u not pay her

and leave her alone

as her self hatred grows

after each sold lie

it is comforting to know

she is still alive

so thank you for that part

if u use any of this e mail in ur story

i request it is in its entirety

rosie