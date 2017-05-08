Rosie O’Donnell’s Plea to British Tabloid Writer About Daughter Chelsea: “My request is that you not pay her”
Rosie O’Donnell is a devoted mother with a desperate situation. Her adopted daughter Chelsea has not been in touch with her in a long time. Chelsea, however, has learned that she can make money selling made up stories to the tabloids and to TV. It’s heartbreaking. Now Rosie is addressing Daily Mail writer Louise Boyle on her website. Boyle sent Rosie a list of crazy accusations from Chelsea for verification.
Rosie has responded to Boyle, citing Chelsea’s mental illness, her addiction to heroin at birth, and her “self hatred.” Rosie writes: “she is very sick
she is not capable of truth or reason.” I do hope Boyle takes this to heart. Rosie is one of the kindest and most decent people I’ve ever known. It’s hard enough to deal with children, especially when they’re in trouble. But to deal with it publicly, and have a media organization fueling the problem– that’s just beyond.
Here’s what Rosie posted:
dear louise
May 1, 2017
chelsea is mentally ill
has been in and out of hospitals most of her life
born addicted to heroin –
she has had a tough road
as for her comments –
i assume u r paying her –
which is why she is selling these tales to you
unfounded – untrue – and desperate
do what you like louise –
as this is the job u have
but know
she is very sick
she is not capable of truth or reason
she has not been in touch with anyone
since her husband tried to extort 9000 dollars from this family
the day after the lesion in her frontal lobe was detected
she then did an inside edition interview for money
and disappeared
and now has a story for u
as a mother – my request is that u not pay her
and leave her alone
as her self hatred grows
after each sold lie
it is comforting to know
she is still alive
so thank you for that part
if u use any of this e mail in ur story
i request it is in its entirety
rosie