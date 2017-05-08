She almost pulled it off.

Last week when Ivanka Trump’s “Women Who Work” was released, it looked like it might be taking off. Up it went on the amazon sales chart. When it went top 20, I thought, no one cares. Her brand is big.

But one week later, “Women Who Work” has dropped out of the top 100 on amazon. It’s 116 and falling. The Kindle version is at 3,096.

It turns out women did care– they rebuked Ivanka for being ‘complicit’ as they said on “Saturday Night Live.” With Plannet Parenthood, arts programs, health care and women’s rights vanishing under Donald Trump, there simply aren’t enough people to pay $15 bucks to Ivanka for advice.

Probably didn’t help that the reviews were very bad. The New York Times said it all: “It reads more like the scrambled Tumblr feed of a demented 12-year-old who just checked out a copy of Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations from the library.”

Of course, the Trumps will say IT’S A YYYYUGE HIT. But even on Barnes & Noble, “Women Who Work” is ranked even lower, at #335. Yipes!