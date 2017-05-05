I have not seen “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” although I really like the first one. Word on this one has been pretty bad. A friend who’s worked in film for years told me yesterday that he’d seen it and didn’t understand it. “I had to Google the first movie during this one to remind me what’s going on,” he said.

GOTG2 has an 83 on Rotten Tomatoes. But is that really 83? Among the 45 top reviewers, 15 didn’t like it. So that’s really 67.

But that’s the complication of Rotten Tomatoes. A lot of so-called reviewers will give “Fresh” designations to things they don’t like. A number of “GOTG2” reviewers used the word “bloat” or “bloated” in their positive reviews. Victoria Alexander of FilmsinReview.com wrote: “The best sequel in years. Though I didn’t understand the plot or the dialogue.” She assigned a Fresh standing, however.

Richard Roeper, of the Chicago Sun Times, also assigned a Fresh to GOTG2. But he wrote negatively: “Like many a sequel to a slam-bang, much-liked mega-hit, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 isn’t quite as much fun, not quite as clever, not quite as fresh as the original – but it still packs a bright and shiny and sweet punch.”

I don’t consider that a good review.

Nevertheless, GOTG2 will make its main money this weekend, looking at a $120-$130 million box office. Tonight– Friday– will be huge as it will include $17 million that came in last night.