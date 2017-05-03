Brad Pitt’s cover story in the new issue of GQStyle is a mind blower. It’s an excellent Q&A accompanied by photos that show he’s still handsome but — I can’t believe I’m saying this– aged. And sure why not after everything that’s happened since last summer?

My own personal favorite revelation: he’s been listening a lot to Marvin Gaye’s famous divorce album, “Here, My Dear,” a bitter rebuke from the early 70s to ex wife Anna Gordy, sister of Berry. Gaye made the album to their divorce settlement, telling her in song ‘take my kids, take my money.’

But Brad also is disarmingly frank about therapy, alcohol, and drugs. He tells writer Michael Paterniti: “I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional.”

As for smoking pot, he observes: “Back in my stoner days, I wanted to smoke a joint with Jack and Snoop and Willie. You know, when you’re a stoner, you get these really stupid ideas. Well, I don’t want to indict the others, but I haven’t made it to Willie yet.”

Pitt opens up to promote his Netflix movie “War Machine,” but I don’t think he’s so open just because of that. It’s obvious he was ready to tell someone his story, and Paterniti was the lucky guy. Lucky GQ too! Quite a coup.

The actor reveals he’s been living either at a home owned by director David Fincher or in an art studio of Thomas Houseago in Los Angeles.

He says of his divorce: I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, “No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.” And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

There’s lots more. And did I mention this is Paterniti’s first piece for GQ? I guess he’ll be back!