Harry Styles Releases “Sweet Creature,” Another Song You Won’t Want to Hear Again
Harry Styles is turning into a real oddity. Instead of releasing catchy pop songs for his solo career, Harry continues to produce weird music you won’t want to hear more than once.
Maybe this is a new thing in pop.
Today, on a Tuesday and not at the end of the week, Styles releases a single called “Sweet Creature.” It’s as if Woody Guthrie warbled a bad pop song that sounded like an awkward attempt at the Beatles’ “Blackbird” and then was supposed to be that Extreme song “More than Words.” I don’t get it.
Maybe young girls will love this. Will they sing along to “Sweet Creature” in concert? Will they like being called ‘creatures’?
I can’t imagine “Sweet Creature” being played much on Z100.
What’s going on here? I’m not sure. The album is coming next Friday. This should be interesting.