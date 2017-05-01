Ryan Seacrest will be named Kelly Ripa’s co host this morning. “Live with Kelly and Ryan!” will then go against Megyn Kelly at 9am when the former Fox News star begins her 9am NBC show.

Seacrest is a surprise because he doesn’t live in New York and has a popular morning radio show from Los Angeles. He’s very tied to I Heart Radio, formerly Clear Channel, which has Z100 in New York. But I Heart Radio recently announced they were in danger of going out of business. So Seacrest may see the writing on the wall.

CNN reported the Seacrest story a few minutes ago.