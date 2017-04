Katy Perry dropped a new single tonight called “Bon Appetit.” This follows “Chained to the Rhythm,” which I loved and I think got short shrift in this ephemeral market. “Bon Appetit” features Migos, the hot hot hot group right now. Sounds like a hit, but who knows these days? “Bon” is a straight ahead pop single, and it’s catchy as hell. Good for dancing and early summer. Waiting for Katy’s album with baited breath.