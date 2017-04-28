The wheels are coming off the wagon at Fox News. Sean Hannity is freaking out on Twitter. Bill Shine, who replaced Roger Ailes running the network, may be out any minute. Jesse Watters, who sort of replaced Bill O’Reilly, may also be out after making a lewd gesture about Ivanka Trump. Fox News is now being investigated by another federal agency for possible fraud.

What fun!

Hannity’s freak out is over New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman saying on Twitter that Shine may not have the support of the Murdochs. Hannity then Tweeted:

Gäbe i pray this is NOT true because if it is, that's the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done. Best Sean https://t.co/W3BJ2wjzRD — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 27, 2017

Hannity has further Tweeted: “Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired. And Gabe I KNOW WHO it is. Best Sean”

(Hannity is also having trouble mistakenly putting an umlaut (two dots) over the ‘a’ in Gabe Sherman’s name. That part is at least funny.)

I am also told that another executive at Fox News may have been accused of sexually harassing a woman there. That story is percolating now. The Murdoch sons are going to have to rip out all the enablers of Ailes’s corporate culture if they want to save the network.

And this is Donald Trump’s go-to news outlet.