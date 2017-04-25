For some reason, Erin Moran’s husband, Steve Fleischmann, has posted a statement about his wife’s death on Scott Baio’s Facebook page. This is basically after Baio said he thought someone who did drugs deserved what they got. Moran died of Stage 4 throat cancer. I wonder if Fleischmann knows what Baio said in the radio interview.

Anyway, here’s Fleischmann’s statement. What a tragedy.

Open letter from Steve. (Erin Moran’s Husband).

Erin and I met 4/22/1992 and parted ways 4/22/2017. We were planning to go to

Thunder Over Louisville to celebrate.

She was feeling fine on our anniversary

11-23-2016. Maybe four or five days after we got back Erin woke up and had about a dime size blood stain on her pillowcase. She said

I think i bit my tongue. A couple days go by and

there’s a bigger spot of blood. We get like 4 days into December, there’s more blood. I get a flashlight and say let me look.

It was not her tongue it was her tonsil on the left side. I thought it was tonsillitis.

So we went to an ENT who said they wanted to biopsy it. It came back squamous cell carcinoma. She started radiation and chemo. Five days a week radiation and chemo only on Thursdays. We did that the whole time. It got so bad so fast. By the

middle of February, Erin could no longer speak

or eat or drink. She had a feeding tube implant and i feed her 6 to 8 times a day. She was still happy, she was active, she texted people on her phone all day. On the 21st she was having trouble

breathing. She woke up on the 22nd, she was not 100%.

She needed Kleenex, so i went to the store and came

back. She was there watching T.V in bed. I

laid down next to her held her right hand in my

left. I feel asleep woke up about a hour later

still holding her hand and she was gone, she was

just gone.. Norton Cancer Institute never said how bad it was.. The coroner told me it was really really bad. It had spread to her spleen, she had alot of fluid in her lungs and part of her brain was

infected. The coroner said even if she was in the hospital being pumped full of antibiotics she still would not of made it. He said it was the best that she was with me and went in her sleep.

So that’s it.

PLEASE feel free to send the above to Any and ALL

news outlets The press has been relentless. they knock on the door constantly. Thank you Harrison County Sheriff’s I Called last night and they came out ran them off got up this morning

they were all back sheriffs ran them all off again. the last time two cop cars ran off the last ones right before it got dark. we will see what tomorrow brings….

PEACE my friends.