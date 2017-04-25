Scott Baio, not a rocket scientist but co-star of Erin Moran from “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” doesn’t have much sympathy for the actress who died over the weekend. Reports now are that Moran was in stage 4 of some kind of cancer. Baio, famous for being a Trump celebrity supporter, pretty much kicked Moran to the curb on a radio show.

On WABC Radio’s “The Bernie and Sid Show,” Baio said: “I’m OK, a little shocked but not completely shocked that this happened. My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”

He added: “I’m saddened by what happened. I don’t know if it was drugs that killed her, I read one report said it might have been and I hope it… I don’t know what I hope. It’s what it is. What can you do?”

Unlike Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and the other cast members from “Happy Days”– all of whom mourned their friend– Baio came to bury Moran:

“I knew Erin well, over the last many years I have not spoken with her. She was just an insecure human being and fell into this world of drugs and alcohol. Again, I don’t know if that’s what killed her, I’m sure it was a culmination of years and years of doing it that might have had something to do with it. She just never found her way.”

“How do you help somebody that doesn’t want to help themselves? You try a couple of times and if they don’t want the help, I gotta go, sorry.”