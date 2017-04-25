Cannes takes an odd turn next month. Will Smith, of all people, has been added to the main jury. Hmmm…Not exactly from the “arty” end of Hollywood, Smith should be an interesting choice. What will he make of films by Sofia Coppola or Noah Baumbach? Or, for that matter, what will he think of four films starring Nicole Kidman? That should be interesting.

More on target is the addition of Jessica Chastain, who will most definitely get “it.” Also director Paolo Sorrentino and Maren Ade, actress FanBingBing, France’s Agnes Jaoui, Park Chan-Wook, and composer Gabriel Yared.

Pedro Almodovar is the head of the jury for the 70th anniversary of Cannes. Unusual choices.