Could the mega monster hit musical “Wicked”, follow “Hairspray,” and “Bye Bye Birdie,” be the next lauded NBC live musical? The answer is Yes, if the respected Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC TV has his way.

Greenblatt– who has a Tony as a producer of the Broadway hit, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” is the visionary who along with the esteemed producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, were the first to bring back the live musical to TV. Their hit productions include, “The Sound of Music Live,” “Peter Pan Live,” and “The Wiz Live,” and their most recent “Hairspray.”

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills this week hosted “You Can’t Stop The Beat: The Art & Artistry of Hairspray Live!” which featured the costumes of the show, as well as a Q & A before the screening. Along with Greenblatt and Zadan, the glorious Kristen Chenoweth (she starred in the production) joined in.

When asked will “Wicked” follow after “Birdie,” Greenblatt nodded in the affirmative a bit and carefully added, “But I think it has to be a movie first.”

Chenoweth–who famously played Glinda the good witch in the original Broadway production, chimed in and said, “Well, you know I love to travel in a bubble, so count me in.”

The legions of fans of that show will most certainly be waiting with baited, theatrical, breath. “Wicked”

is set to be a feature film in 2019 directed by Stephen Daldry. So the Live TV version is probably three or four years away. It’s still among the top 5 grossing shows on Broadway every week.